Imran Ahmad Khan: MP convicted of sexual assault formally quits seat

Imran Ahmad Khan

Former Conservative politician Imran Ahmad Khan has quit his role representing Wakefield in the Commons after being convicted of sexual assault.

The MP promised to resign at the end of last month after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. His resignation has triggered a by-election in the West Yorkshire seat, which was formerly a traditional Labour stronghold.

This comes after jurors found Khan was guilty after hearing evidence about how he forced the teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

Khan denied sexually assaulting the 15-year-old boy.

He was originally suspended from the Tory party ahead of the verdict.

The former MP claimed he only touched the teenager’s elbow when he “became extremely upset” after a conversation about his confused sexuality.

Prosecutor Sean Larkin QC told jurors there was a different allegation against Khan, which is not part of the charge they are trying him on.

Khan quitting the role will be test of Sir Keir Starmer’s ability to rebuild the Red Wall and marks a major opportunity for Labour, on the eve of local elections.

