Ex-Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan jailed for 18 months for sexual assault

Former Conservative Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been jailed for 18 months following a conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Khan was elected to parliament at the 2019 election and stood down as an MP in April when he was found guilty of sexual assault.

Read more Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigns after sexual assault conviction

Khan, 48, was found guilty of allegations that he groped a teenager at a party in 2008.

Justice Jeremy Baker today said that the victim was “profoundly psychologically affected” by Khan’s actions.

“But I do not consider the offence to be sufficiently severe enough to place the assault into the most severe category,” he added.

The judge added: “The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago.”

A by-election will now be held next month for Khan’s former constituency of Wakefield.