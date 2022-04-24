Three cabinet ministers face sexual misconduct allegations

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), set up in the wake of the 2018 MeToo movement, has received more than 70 separate complaints.

Three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers have been accused of sexual misconduct, after being reported to a Westminster watchdog, along with 51 other MPs.

The Sunday Times reports that the 56 complaints made against sitting MPs include claims spanning from sexually inappropriate comments to more serious behaviour.

This includes an allegation that an MP has bribed a staff member for sexual favours.

House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is reportedly concerned about the amount of allegations and plans to launch a review.

It comes after Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan was this month found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008, before he was elected to parliament.

MP David Warburton also recently had the Conservative whip suspended, after the Sunday Times revealed he had been accused of sexual harassment.

A government spokesman said: “We take all allegations of this nature incredibly seriously and would encourage anyone with any allegations to come forward to the relevant authorities.”