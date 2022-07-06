Boris Johnson refuses to resign and instead sacks Michael Gove

A large delegation of cabinet ministers have entered Number 10 to tell Boris Johnson that he should resign

Boris Johnson has ignored the calls of senior cabinet ministers and has refused to resign, leaving the government in crisis.

Johnson appears to have lost the confidence of Conservative party MPs and has seen the resignation of more than 40 ministers and parliamentary private secretaries, MPs who work as assistants to ministers, leaving questions marks around whether the government can function.

The 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers are expected to change the party’s leadership rules by next Monday to allow another no-confidence vote.

The flood of resignations come amid fury with Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher sexual misconduct scandal, which saw Number 10 admit yesterday that the PM knew of specific allegations against the MP but still appointed him to several ministerial positions.

Several senior cabinet ministers today told the Prime Minister that he should resign immediately, including home secretary Priti Patel and transport secretary Grant Shapps, with Michael Gove sacked for telling Johnson his time is up.

A Number 10 source told the BBC: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.”

Tory MP, and Johnson’s parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge, told Sky News that Johnson is “up for a fight” and has no intention of resigning.

He also said that Johnson will begin filling ministerial roles tonight and will unveil a new economic plan next week that will “definitely” have tax cuts.

The Prime Minister said at the end of a Westminster committee meeting this afternoon that “I will not resign”.

When asked if he could realistically continue as PM and fill the empty ministerial slots, Johnson said: “I really think that you’re underestimating the talent, energy and sheer ambition of members of parliament and they want get things done for their constituents. The government of the country is being carried on with increasing energy.”

Johnson also said he was having a “terrific” week when asked.

The wave of resignations came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid sensationally quit cabinet late Tuesday night.

Javid today said “treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months” and that “I have concluded that the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change “.

“I have concluded that the problem starts at the top – that it is not going to change and that those of us in a position to do so have a responsibility to make a change. I wish my colleagues well who have decided to remain in this cabinet, they will all have their own reasons,” he said.

The Pincher affair was the latest in a long string of scandals and comes just weeks after the Sue Gray report into partygate led to a no-confidence vote in the PM, which he narrowly won.

Backbench Conservative MP Gary Sambrook launched a devastating attack on Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions, saying that “the Prime Minister constantly tries to deflect from the issue, always tries to blame other people for mistakes”.

“Yesterday in an attempt to boost morale in the tea room the Prime Minister said at a table that there were seven people, MP’s at the Carlton Club last week and that one of them should’ve tried to intervene to stop Chris (Pincher) from drinking so much,” Sambrook said.

“As if that wasn’t insulting enough to the people that did try and intervene that night, and then also to the victims, that drink was the problem.

“There is at least nothing left for him to do other than to take responsibility and resign.”

Among those who have quit today include ex-City minister John Glen, who resigned this morning after four years in the role.

He said “recent events concerning the handling of the appointment of the former deputy chief whip, and the poor judgement you have shown, have made it impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience”.

In her resignation letter, justice minister Victoria Atkins today said: “I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values.”