Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit cabinet as PM on the brink
Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have both sensationally resigned from cabinet, leaving Boris Johnson’s government on the brink of collapsing.
The two resignations may spell the end of Johnson’s premiership as more ministers are now expected to resign in anger with Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher sex scandal.
Sunak said in his resignation letter that the “public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”.
“I recognise this might be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” he said.
Javid said that “I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government”.
“I am instinctively, but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their government,” he wrote.
“We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.
“The vote of no confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that the situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”
More to follow