Founder of former Cameron employer Afiniti steps down from investment firm amid sexual assault allegations

Zia Chishti stepped down yesterday as chief of TRG Pakistan two weeks after he left his role at Afiniti after he was accused of assaulting Tatiana Spottiswoode, a former Afiniti employee, in 2017

The founder of former prime minister David Cameron’s former employer, Afiniti, has lost his role as chief executive of his investment firm after he became embroiled in sexual assault allegations.

In an update to the Karachi Stock Exchange, the company said: “Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti has resigned as the chief executive officer and a director of TRG Pakistan, with immediate effect.”

“Mr Chishti has also resigned from his positions at [TRG International], effective immediately. This follows Mr Chishti’s November 18 resignation as the chief executive officer, chairman, and a director of Afiniti.”

Cameron previously provided advisory services to Afiniti, which also boasts Princess Beatrice among its executives.