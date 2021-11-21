Afiniti founder threatened with further sexual abuse evidence

Afiniti founder is threatened with more damning evidence after denying the sexual assault claim made by a former employee.

Zia Chishti resigned late last week following accusations from Tatiana Spottiswoode.

Spottiswoode’s lawyer has threatened Chishti not “cherry pick” information and urged that he “faces more abuse evidence from accuser”.

Before resigning, the founder of the call centre technology initially said he would “clear his name” as chief executive.

Ms Spottiswoode on Tuesday provided photographs to the US Congress, which she said displayed evidence of the alleged assaults, including bruises around the neck.

Former prime minister David Cameron stood down as chairman of Afiniti’s advisory board on Wednesday, and the tech firm has close ties with the British royal family, including Princess Beatrice acting as a senior executive of the company.