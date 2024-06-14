Reckless driver rampaged through this London borough at 144mph to set new speed record

Records of the incident were obtained via a Freedom of Information request covering the highest speeds recorded by camers in each London borough.

A Londoner hit 144mph driving in the Borough of Havering, smashing the record for the fastest speeding incident in the UK capital over the last three years.

Records of the incident were obtained via a Freedom of Information request covering the highest speeds recorded by cameras in each London borough.

The speed was 56 per cent faster than the highest (92mph) recorded in neighbouring Bexley and the council has subsequently rolled out a set of policies aimed at crash prevention.

The data also revealed one driver in Central London’s City of Westminster clocked up an astonishing 115mph, the second highest speed recorded over the period.

Enfield and Redbridge were tied for fourth, with drivers hitting 11mph. Last year, a petition was signed by 2,000 Enfield residents in the hopes of addressing speeding issues on the A10 motorway.

Southwark, Harrow, and Kensington and Chelsea recorded the lowest highest speeds at 54 mph, 61 mph, and 65 mph, respectively.

Shaun Money, expert at Carlease.co.uk, which sent the FOI, said: “Notably, there’s a stark rise in speeding incidents during the summer, with a 25 per cent increase on motorways.

“It can be very tempting to speed, especially when you’re running late or feeling frustrated. It’s an easy habit to fall into, but also incredibly dangerous.”

The findings come after Sadiq Khan pledged on Tuesday to issue one million speeding fines to London drivers before the end of the year.

The Mayor of London has issued strict targets for the Metropolitan Police to increase capacity to enforce more fines after it was revealed almost one in every four cars registered in the capital received a speeding ticket in the past six years.

The Metropolitan Police were approached for comment.