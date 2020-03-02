A speed limit of 20mph has come into place today on all central London roads managed by by Transport for London (TfL).

The rollout of the new limit will apply to 8.9km of roads within the congestion charge zone, including some in the City of London.

Read more: London drivers pay £70m in Ulez charges

Some of the main roads affected inlcude Albert Embankent, Millbank and Blackfriars Road.

The changeover has been made as a part of Sadiq Khan’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate death and serious injury from London’s roads.

The mayor said speed was a factor in 37 per cent of deaths or serious injuries resulting from collisions in London.

He said: “By cutting speed limits on TfL’s roads within the Congestion Zone we are saving lives, while at the same time making our streets more appealing for Londoners to walk and cycle around the capital.”

The change now means that all streets within the Square Mile now have a 20mph speed limit.

The City of London Corporation’s planning and transport committee chair Alastair Moss said the move was a “a major milestone in our vision for much safer street”.

Read more: Sadiq Khan’s budget lays out path for East Bank development

“We know that driving too fast is a factor in over a third of crashes resulting in serious injury or death, so reducing the speed limit on all City streets will help keep us all safer,” he said.

Affected roads