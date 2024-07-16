Gucci box of cash and diamond Rolex watches seized as London crime group with ‘tentacles’ everywhere dismantled

The investigation has culminated in the sentencing of two key figures for money laundering and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

An organised crime group with “tentacles reaching into many different activities” has been dismantled following a meticulous two-year investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The operation revealed the gang’s involvement in laundering millions in illicit funds, distributing Class A and B drugs and attempting to fraudulently obtain £1.5m in government grants.

Authorities seized over £1.2m in cash – £20,000 of which was found in a Gucci box – and £350,000 in assets, including a diamond-encrusted Rolex Daytona worth over £200,000.

Drugs

Two key figures, Rickinder Hare and Neelen Balarajah, both living in London, have been sentenced for money laundering and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

On 12 February 2024, Hare was found guilty of money laundering and received a suspended one-year prison sentence and 400 hours of community service.

Balarajah was sentenced to 13 years and six months on 15 July 2024. He pleaded guilty in February, with phone images linking him to kilogram blocks of cocaine.

Another individual involved, Hitesh Vadolia, faced multiple money laundering charges but passed away before trial.

Further probing into Hare and Balarajah’s activities led to identifying other gang members, now under separate police investigations. Surveillance revealed the organised crime group’s use of scrap metal dealers to launder cash.

A courier was seen collecting bags suspected of containing cash, then visiting a scrap metal and corporate waste site. Authorities believe the cash paid criminals for stolen metal.

Rickinder Hare

Jason Hulme, senior manager for the NCA’s International Corruption Unit, said: “This crime group had tentacles reaching into many different activities, and were making millions from drugs and money laundering.

“The direct threat posed to the public, and the public purse, has been prevented, but our investigation has identified a number of individuals closely linked to the group, as well as connections to politically exposed individuals overseas,” he added.

“We will continue investigating to determine if any of these were associated with their criminal activity.”