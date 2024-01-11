Top five ways to fuel your workout on a vegan diet
Are you combining Veganuary with a fitness journey? If you are vegan, you’ll need to be cautious of hidden animal products, even in unexpected places like your fitness supplements. Luckily, MyVegan has a specialised range to support both of these health and wellbeing goals without compromising on taste.
1. Plant Protein Superblend
Recommended for… quality muscle gains
This is perfect for supporting muscles, whether you’re living a plant-based life or not. It uses upcycling, turning grains that would usually go to waste into quality protein. You’ll get up to 22g of protein per serving too. Take your pick from three low-sugar flavours – chocolate, caramel, and iced coffee – which you can enjoy iced, hot, or in a shake. Get yours here.
2. Clear Vegan Protein
Recommended for… refreshing flavours
Next is the Clear Vegan Protein – which I love. You get so many flavours and it tastes just like juice. It is fully dissolvable and a refreshing alternative to classic protein shakes. This clear Vegan Protein is made with pea protein isolate to support growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Get yours here.
3. Vegan Coated Crispy Wafer
Recommended for… sweet cravings
Then we move on to snack time. This is a great on-the-go snack that ticks all the boxes when it comes to taste, texture and nutrition. As well as being high in plant-based protein and with zero sugar, it’s deliciously crispy and coated in dark chocolate – making it the perfect option for anyone looking to curb sugar cravings and support fitness goals all in one. Get yours here.
4. Essential Vegan Omega-3
Recommended for… joint support
You’ll usually find omega-3 in cod liver oil. Your body needs omega-3 essential fatty acids, but there aren’t many vegan-friendly sources out there. That’s where the Essential Vegan Omega-3 comes in. This supplement is a super simple way to stay topped up on your levels of these fatty acids, making them the perfect addition to your daily routine. Get yours here.
5. Protein Pancake Mix
Recommended for… energy source
Whip up pancakes in minutes with this ready-to-mix formula. It’s low in sugar and has an impressive 10g of protein per serving – making it the perfect choice for breakfast or a post-workout treat. The Protein Pancake Mix has a smooth cooking experience, an amazing taste, and a light and fluffy texture – whilst containing all the nutrients you need. Get yours here.