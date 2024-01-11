Top five ways to fuel your workout on a vegan diet

Recommended for… sweet cravings

Then we move on to snack time. This is a great on-the-go snack that ticks all the boxes when it comes to taste, texture and nutrition. As well as being high in plant-based protein and with zero sugar, it’s deliciously crispy and coated in dark chocolate – making it the perfect option for anyone looking to curb sugar cravings and support fitness goals all in one. Get yours here.