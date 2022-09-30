Top Apple exec let go over vulgar viral TikTok video

Screenshot from the TikTok video

A top Apple executive is to leave after being filmed making inappropriate jokes on social media.

Tony Blevins, the technology giant’s vice president of procurement, was heard talking about “fondling big-breasted women” for his job, during a viral post on TikTok.

In the clip by Daniel Mac, a viral blogger who asks people in nice cars what they do for a living, Blevins gets out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren wearing a turquoise suit and a Union Jack wasitcoat.

He responds when asked, “I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off.”

“If you’re interested, I’ve got a hell of a dental plan.”

The video was shared on 5 September and led to an investigation within Apple, before it was announced on Thursday he would leave the first.

He leaves after 22-years, and in a statement to Bloomberg apologised for his comments, “to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humour.”