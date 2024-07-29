Tom Daley wins fifth Olympic medal as Team GB add to tally at Paris 2024

Team GB’s Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver in the men’s 10m synchro diving at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB’s Tom Daley and Noah Williams have won silver in the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

It is a fifth medal in as many Games for Daley, 30, the first British diver to compete in five editions of the Olympics.

China took gold through Junjie Lian and Hao Yang on 490.35 points, ahead of Great Britain on 463.44, Canada’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray were third.

“To achieve silver today was absolutely brilliant,” said their coach Jane Figueiredo. “China was just too good for us but we hung in there and I’m just so proud.”

Daley won bronze in the 10m platform at London 2012 and in the 10m synchro at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

He took gold in the same event at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, where he also won another bronze in the 10m platform.

Williams, 24, will also go in the 10m platform alongside fellow Briton Kyle Kothari. Competition begins on 9 August.

Daley and Williams continued a successful spell in the pool for the Team GB diving squad after Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper took bronze on Saturday in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard event.

Team GB now have five medals at the Paris OIympics but are still awaiting a first gold. That could come later on Monday in eventing or the men’s mountain biking.

