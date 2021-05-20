TODAY - don't miss the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit

The first Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit starts today with an outstanding line-up of some the industry’s brightest minds.

Powered by the Cointelligence Fund, the FREE City AM-backed event begins at 2pm BST (1pm UTC) for six-and-a-half hours of engaging content packed with interesting speakers and vibrant panel discussions.

The Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit has been made possible with the support of our headline sponsor CUDOS and official partners Boson Protocol, CMS Law, Umbria Network and Ziglu.

May 20 schedule…

2pm to 2.10pm: Welcome Words with James Bowater, Founder & Editor-at-Large of Crypto AM.

2.07pm to 2.10pm: The Rt Hon the Lord Mayor City of London, Alderman William Russell – The City of London is open for business for the whole blockchain industry.

2.10pm to 2.40pm: Keynote – Matt Hawkins, Founder & CEO, CUDOS – The potential of decentralised computing.

2.40pm to 3pm: On Yavin, Founder and Managing Partner, Cointelligence Fund with Dr Kurt Overley, Co-Founder Coruscant LLC family office.

3pm to 3.10pm: Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE – ‘Financial Inclusion starts with Digital Inclusion‘.

3.10pm to 3.30pm: Dr Ben Livshits, Chief Scientist, Brave – Onboarding DeFI’s next billion.

3.30pm to 3.50pm: Dr Chris Kacher, Co-founder, TriQuantum Technologies – Riding the CryptoRocket into the trillions.

3.50pm to 4.10pm: Mark Hipperson, Founder & CEO, Ziglu – ‘Will legacy banks ever stop fighting and instead embrace their fintech neighbours?’.

4.10pm to 4.45pm: Panel One (moderator Eric Van der Kleij) with Dr Jane Thomason, Supernova Data; Daniel Doll-Steinberg, EdenBase; Dr Maxine Room CBE and Genevielle Leveille, AgriLedger – Bridging the Digital Divide post Pandemic

4.45pm to 5.05pm: Justin Banon, Co Founder & CEO, Boson Protocol – Taking commerce into the Metaverse and beyond.

5.05pm to 5.25pm: Chris Watson, Partner Global Head of TMC, CMS Law – The regulatory challenges of rolling digitally inclusive infrastructure.

5.25pm to 6pm: Panel Two (moderator Charles Kerrigan, CMS Law) with Nisa Amoils, journalist, investor and ex-lawyer; Erika Federis, CMS Law; Aaron Payas, Hassans, and James Ramsden QC, Astraea Group – Can DeFi regulation even be possible?

6pm to 6.20pm: Micky Watkins, Founder & CEO, World Mobile – Digital Inclusion can only happen with digital connection.

6.20pm to 6.55pm: Panel Three (moderator James Harris, Commercial Director, CryptoCompare) with Saeed Al Darmaki, Founder, Sheesha Finance; Jamie Burke, CEO Outlier Ventures, and Roxana Nasoi, Launchpool – DeFi investments & staking.

6.55pm to 7.15pm: Julian Bouteloup – engineer & entrepreneur, Core Team of Curve Finance, Stake DAO, Stake Capital, Blackpool & Rekt.

7.15pm to 7.35pm: Barney and Oscar Chambers, Co-founders & Co-lead developers for Umbria.Network – DeFi: Removing the Barriers to Entry.

7.35pm to 7.55pm: Stani Kulechov, Co Founder & CEO, Aave – The evolution of DeFi and its potential for growth.

7.55pm to 8.30pm: Panel 4 (moderator Gokce Gizer, EdenBase) with Rob Gaskell, Appold; Erin Grover, Brand Ambassador, Icoinic; Toby Lewis, Novum Insights, and Marta Piekarska-Geater, Balancer Labs – What does DeFi mean for the future of asset management?

8.30pm: Closing Remarks with James Bowater and On Yavin.