Toast the City: Who will win Best Bar?

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

This is a category close to our heart: Best Bar, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best high-end drinking options in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Wagtail

On the Toast the City shortlist for best bar, Wagtail makes a clear case with skyline views and a team that understands pace. The terraces catch the light, the interior works when the weather turns and service keeps groups moving without losing polish. It suits post-work plans that need a lift, first dates that deserve a view and client drinks. The list features seasonal signatures alongside well-made classics. For the Square Mile it is a reliable high point – central, memorable, easy to recommend and easier to revisit.

City Social

City Social’s bar has the measured confidence of a room that knows how to host the City of London after hours. Seating is comfortable, lighting is kind and the sound levels allow conversation to land. Staff read tempo well – swift when time is tight, unhurried when the night has space. A best bar contender, it balances polish with ease. This is where business slips into pleasure without drama and where a second round feels like the sensible choice.

The Fortnum’s Bar & Restaurant

At the Royal Exchange, Fortnum’s delivers a bar experience that feels composed from the first pour. Teas and champagne share the stage with martinis, while the room remains a calm anchor in a busy postcode. Mornings segue into early evenings without fray, and the service style is attentive without too much theatre. This is the City of London at its most civil, a place where you can hold a quick meeting, mark a small win, or simply take some time to relax.

The Libertine

Set beneath the Royal Exchange, The Libertine turns a historic space into a modern City bar. Vaulted brickwork gives atmosphere, the floorplan handles crowds and the team keeps service tidy when the pace lifts. Cocktails stick to strong fundamentals with seasonal detours, while the back bar covers classics without noise. It suits launches, team socials and those Thursdays that need headroom. Recognised for Best Bar, it shows how the Square Mile does scale while still leaving room for a quiet corner and a well-timed nightcap.

The Nickel Bar at The Ned

The Nickel Bar moves from daytime to evening with the ease. Live music adds lift without overwhelming the conversation, tables turn smoothly and walk-ins are managed with calm. Drinks are precise, the wine list is broad enough to keep groups happy and service is practised even at peak times. It’s somewhere to meet a colleague, start a celebration or continue drinking after dinner. Central, lively and well run, it remains one of the Square Mile’s most versatile rooms.

Devonshire Terrace

Devonshire Terrace offers a covered courtyard that earns its keep in every season – dry when it rains, bright when the sun shines. Inside, the bar features a list that favours well-built signatures and neat pours. The location near Liverpool Street makes it a natural hub for teams and travellers, while the layout handles both larger groups and quieter tables. Hard to beat when the weather plays along.

Jin Bo Law Skybar

High above Aldgate, Jin Bo Law trades in views and late-evening energy. The room is sleek, the terraces are instagrammable and the staff keep the show moving. Cocktails are excellent and the DJs lift the mood, yet there is still space for a conversation if you plan it. As a best bar finalist it gives the Square Mile a roof with personality – a destination for team meetings, visiting clients or any night that requires an impressive space.

Humble Grape

Humble Grape brings a neighbourhood mindset into the City of London – warm and welcome with flexible seating and a wine list that invites exploration. By the glass options are thoughtful, bottles are priced to encourage a second try and the food supports the session rather than stealing it. Staff are happy to guide, happy to leave you alone and always on hand with a sensible suggestion. Shortlisted for Best Bar, it proves that the Square Mile values intimacy as much as spectacle.

El Vino Fleet Street

El Vino has become muscle memory for many in and around the Square Mile – a bar where the welcome is familiar and the wine list does exactly what it should. Seating is close, conversation is easy and the counter remains a dependable perch. Its Best Bar nomination recognises continuity done well – no overreach, no unnecessary noise, just a City institution that knows how to look after its crowd.

Fox Fine Wines

Fox Fine Wines feels purpose-built for the City’s quieter conversations. Shelves signal range, the staff speak plainly and seating is arranged for those who like to bed in. Flights and by-the-glass pours keep discovery simple, while bottles won’t break the bank. As a Toast the City Best Bar contender it shows another face of the City of London – informed, relaxed and confident enough to let the product lead.