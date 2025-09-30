Humble Grape wine bar founder on his favourite Square Mile spots

Humble Grape is nominated for our Toast the City awards this October

Ahead of our Toast the City awards taking place this October, Humble Grape wine bar founder James Dawson tells us why his venue deserves to take home a coveted prize

Why does Humble Grape deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast at the inaugural Toast the City Awards?



Humble Grape deserves to win because we’ve built more than wine bars, we’ve created communities of discovery, connection, and joy. We import wines directly from 26 countries, supporting small, independent winemakers who care deeply about sustainability and craft. In London, our venues are places where guests are welcomed like friends, encouraged to explore, taste, and learn without pretension. We pair exceptional wines with memorable experiences: tastings, food pairings, and table-side rituals set us apart. Winning would celebrate not only our team’s passion but also the growers whose stories we share every day.

Tell us a bit about you

I’m James Dawson, founder of Humble Grape and owner of Vivat Bacchus, with a passion for bringing people together over food, wine, and shared experiences. My journey began in South Africa and led me to the UK in 1997. I spent my first two nights in a London park before building a career in fintech and eventually following my true calling in hospitality. I’ve grown Humble Grape from a bootstrapped startup into a thriving London group with a simple philosophy: wine should be fun, approachable, and personal. Today, my teams and I focus on creating places where guests feel at home while discovering wines they’ll love.

Tell us something we didn’t already know about your business

While many know us for our curated wine lists and tastings, few realise that Humble Grape is one of London’s largest direct importers of boutique wines. We work exclusively with independent winemakers, most of whom we know personally, ensuring authenticity and fair value. This means every glass poured in our bars has a direct story and a human connection behind it. It’s not just wine on the table – it’s the journey, the land, and the people in every bottle.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

What I love most about the Square Mile is its unique blend of history, commerce, and culture. You can step out of a meeting in a glass tower and within minutes find yourself in a centuries-old alleyway or tucked inside a wine bar with real character. For me, it’s the energy, the way people come together to do serious business but also know how to relax and enjoy world-class food and wine after hours.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile

My fondest memory of the Square Mile goes back to my time working at ICAP. On summer Friday evenings, back when Fridays were still the busiest nights in the City, we’d head to Exchange Square after work. The place would be heaving, a sea of people enjoying themselves in the warm evening air, drinks in hand, gathered around the striking pieces of art. It was the perfect mix of energy, camaraderie, and celebration that defined the City.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

My secret Square Mile hotspot is Humble Grape Liverpool Street. Hidden just off the main drag, it feels like a discovery every time – a quirky, characterful wine bar that most people walk past without realising it’s there. Step inside and you’ll find a team buzzing with energy, pouring wines you won’t taste anywhere else.



What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Aged cheddar cheese and beefy Bovril – at the same time.

