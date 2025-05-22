Toast the City: How we are celebrating the Square Mile!

This autumn City AM will launch Toast the City, an awards celebrating all the places that make the Square Mile the vibrant, exciting location it is – and we need YOUR help.

Over the 20 years we have served the Square Mile, it’s transformed from somewhere people worked hard to a place they want to stay long after they have clocked off. It’s now a thriving hub for some of London’s most innovative restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fitness experiences and cultural projects.

Nominate your favourite City spots here!

The Toast the City Awards will recognise the institutions old and new – and the men and women behind them – that make our lives that little bit better. We want you to nominate the coffee shop you can’t walk past in the morning, the sandwich seller who completes your lunch break, the gym class you couldn’t live without and the cultural spots that enrich your time off. Do you have a favourite place you like to relax, or know a retailer who deserves more credit? Then head over to our nomination page and tell us about it! We’ll even pick one of you at random to win a VIP experience at the big awards night itself in the autumn.

Judges including Tom Sellers and Martin Williams

We’ve recruited some of the biggest names in hospitality to sift through your recommendations and help pick the winners, with the final vote split 50-50 between the judging panel and you, the esteemed readers of City AM. Among our crack team of judges is our very own head of Life&Style Steve Dinneen, the two Michelin starred chef Tom Sellers, hotelier Tony Matharu and head of the Evolv Collection Martin Williams, who oversees restaurants including Coq d’Argent.

We are also delighted to partner with the Square Mile’s five Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), who know the City of London inside out.

Here is the full list of categories and what the judges will be looking for when picking the winners.

Best City Restaurant

A restaurant that defines dining in the Square Mile, with exceptional food and great hospitality in a setting that speaks to both business and leisure.

Best Late Night Venue

A go-to destination after dark that goes beyond drinks. Judges will be looking for somewhere with live music, late-night bites or entertainment that keeps the City buzzing into the early hours.

Best Old-Fashioned Boozer

A timeless pub full of charm, history and heart, where the ales are perfect and the regulars feel like family.

Best Bar

Stylish, inventive, and expertly mixed, this award will go to the bar that delivers standout drinks and slick service with an atmosphere that means you never want to leave.

Best Roof Terrace

Skyline views with standout vibes – the winner will be an open-air gem where great food, delicious drinks and clever design come together, whatever the weather.

Best Members Experience

Exclusivity meets personality in this members-only experience, with top-tier service, curated events, and a City identity that shines through.

Best Overnight Stay

A place that captures the essence of the City – judges will be looking for somewhere luxurious, service-led and packed with thoughtful touches.

Best Breakfast

From power breakfasts to a leisurely start to the day, the winner of this award will serve high-quality dishes and top-tier coffee in a setting that kicks off the day in style.

Best Sandwich

The City’s ultimate snack, packed with flavour and made with care. The definition of ‘sandwich’ will be broad – if you have amazing tacos or killer pita bread, please apply!

Best Cultural Experience

A creative spark in the heart of the City – this experience could be thought-provoking, connected to the City’s rich heritage, or simply great fun. Whether a gallery, museum or area of cultural importance, it will stand out in the Square Mile.

Best Hidden Gem

Everyone has their favourite tucked-away place. The winner of this award will be somewhere that’s full of unexpected charm and with a magic all its own. The winner could be anything from a hidden churchyard to a hole-in-the-wall restaurant.

Best Team Experience

Perfect for bonding, celebrating or just letting off steam, this group-friendly experience will be fun, easy to book, and unforgettable for teams of all types.

Best Family Experience

A brilliant reason to head into the Square Mile at the weekend, the winner will be welcoming, engaging, and full of fun. It will get the family formula just right, be it through great programming, excellent food or unforgettable activities.

Best Fitness experience

The City is home to some of the best gyms in the land, from group classes to push your fitness levels to one-on-one boutiques and more meditative experiences. But which one has the extra edge?

Best Use of Green Space

A clever, stylish use of open-air space where people gather, relax or party in beautifully designed surroundings that could only be located in the Square Mile.

Best Beer Garden

An outdoor haven that perfectly balances a relaxed vibe with top-notch drinks and delicious food. It should also reflect the unique atmosphere of the City of London.

Best Meal 2025

A standout dish or dining experience that elevates eating in the City to an art form. It will offer exceptional quality, unforgettable flavours and that certain je ne sais quoi that stays with you long after the last bite.

Best Coffee

At City AM we’re serious about our coffee so we want to reward the institution making the perfect cup, be it a flat white served from a van or an espresso in a fine dining restaurant.

