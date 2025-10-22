Toast the City finalists: Who will win the Best Family category?

The Toast the City awards take place this evening

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

First up is the Best Family category, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best dining options in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Dr Johnson’s House

A Georgian townhouse where kids can meet the man who wrote the dictionary, Dr Johnson’s House features rooms to explore that are creaky and characterful, and trails encourage small detectives to peek behind doors. There is the option to dress up in period outfits, and family workshops pop up through the year. A worthy Best Family Experience pick for curious minds in the City of London – intimate, low-tech, and full of stories you can touch.

Puttshack, Bank

Puttshack’s techy mini golf turns a simple game into a family contest with no scoring stress. Balls track themselves, leaderboards update in real time, and the courses mix gentle holes for first-timers with trick shots for show-offs. Sessions are short enough for younger players yet lively enough for teens. Book off-peak for elbow room and remember the soft drinks list is as considered as the booze.

St Paul’s Cathedral

At St Paul’s, trails guide children through stories carved in stone, and climbing to the top of the Dome sets a challenge with a skyline prize. Guides explain the history clearly, there’s an amazing crypt, and the café for recounting your tales. As a Best Family Experience winner it shows the City of London at its most welcoming. Read our interview with the Dean of St Paul’s on incorporating art into the famous building.

F1 Arcade

F1 Arcade is great for all ages, and sessions run in manageable stints suitable to newcomers and those without a deep interest. Team modes build cheerful rivalry, and the atmosphere sits somewhere between a games hall and sports bar. Mocktails and milkshakes keep younger drivers involved, and there’s table service too. It is fast, noisy, great fun and a neat way to spend a rainy afternoon.

The War of the Worlds: The Immersive Experience

This is one for older children and teens who enjoy a jolt – a walk-through show that blends actors, sets and VR. Scenes switch pace often enough to hold attention, everyone is kept involved throughout, and the production value is super impressive. Plan for post-show debriefs because there is plenty to unpack. A bold Best Family Experience pick for families who like their culture hands-on.

Guildhall Art Gallery & Roman Amphitheatre

Start with the landscape paintings upstairs, then head down to Roman London. The amphitheatre under Guildhall is one of the best reveals in the capital – still surprisingly well-preserved, it gives a sense of the City under your feet. Family trails bridge art and archaeology. This is a thoughtful Square Mile day that proves museums do not need to shout to be memorable.

Sculpture in the City

A free outdoor trail, Sculpture in the City scatters contemporary works across some of the City’s familiar streets. Download a map and set a route: new pieces each year keep regulars curious, while the City’s architecture supplies the backdrop. It is culture without the hassle: zero tickets, plenty of conversation, and no problem if attention wanders.

Sky Garden

Take the lift to the top and take in the amazing view. With free tickets and access, Sky Garden earns its place on every family list. As well as the views, there is interior planting to explore, as well as cafes and restaurants with more of those killer views. Early slots dodge crowds, and remember the outdoor terrace too.