Toast the City: Crowning the Best Team Experience

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

In a place that’s geared up for hard work, team building is crucial to the spirit of the Square Mile – but who runs the Best Team Experience? To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

F1 Arcade

Racing pods and proper leaderboards make F1 Arcade a great option for more competitive teams – amateurs can dial down the difficulty while the team alphas can chase lap times. Sessions run in sensible stints, team modes build a bit of friendly rivalry and there’s plenty of space to regroup between races. It’s an easy way to turn a grey afternoon in the Square Mile into a fun day out with enough drama to please the whole team.

The Pasta Academy by Pasta Evangelists

Flour on the table, aprons on, conversation flowing – Pasta Academy makes a family workshop feel like a celebration. Tutors keep the pace relaxed, techniques are clearly explained and there’s a gentle satisfaction in sitting down to eat what you’ve just made. It’s hands-on without being hectic, educational without feeling worthy and a neat introduction to fresh pasta that your team will remember long after the last strand leaves the plate.

Clays

Digital clay shooting with a London twist – no mud, no ear defenders, just tidy booths and crisp visuals. The software scales to suit different skill levels, scoring is automatic and short games mean nobody waits long for a turn. It works well for mixed groups who want a bit of competition. Book a daytime slot for the calmest experience and enjoy the novelty of a country pursuit brought indoors.

Axeperience Axe Throwing

Axeperience sounds fierce but the set-up is controlled, well briefed and surprisingly sociable. Instructors keep form and safety front of mind. There’s nothing like a bit of primal activity to help your team bond, after all! It’s different enough to feel like an occasion yet straightforward once you get started. Ideal for mixed teams that prefer activity to passive entertainment and a memorable way to try something you can’t do at home.

Boom Battle Bar Aldgate

Crazy golf, shuffleboard, augmented darts – Boom Battle Bar strings bite-sized games into an afternoon that runs on gentle competition. Daytime slots keep the atmosphere work-friendly and the staff keep everyone moving without stress. It’s a pick-and-mix of simple pleasures under one roof, which is exactly what a team-building exercise requires.

Tee Box, Leadenhall

Golf simulators that read your swing and return instant feedback give Tee Box a calm, focused feel. Beginners can use gentle settings, confident players can chase targets and shared bays make it easy to coach one another. Sessions are bookable in tidy chunks so you’re not clock-watching. For goal-oriented teams, it’s a neat way to spend an hour in the Square Mile.

Lucky Voice

Private karaoke rooms turn shyness into laughter in about five minutes, which is why Lucky Voice works so well for team building. Playlists run from crowd pleasers to chart hits, the tech is idiot-proof and the door shuts out the world so everyone can take a turn. Daytime bookings keep things work-friendly, staff are on hand if needed and the whole thing ends with big smiles. But is it enough to win a Toast the City award?

The Bowls Club

The Bowls Club takes a very British pastime and gives it a lively City twist. Popping up through the summer months, it blends casual competition with good food, decent drinks and a touch of theatre. The lanes are social rather than serious and the soundtrack keeps the vibe cheerful. As a Best Team Experience nominee, it captures London’s knack for turning tradition into something fresh: easy-going, well run and clever.