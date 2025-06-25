The Bowls Club is the best summer event in the City

The Bowls Club takes place every Wednesday and Thursday in Finsbury Square

If ramming the car full with tents and wellies and trekking the countryside sounds like too much hard work, stay in the City this summer for a dose of festival spirit – the new Bowls Club in Finsbury Square feels like the City’s own little music festival.

There’s a live DJ every night, and some brilliant Greek street food, but it’s mainly the vibe we love: benches slung in different corners, and a disco-house playlist, if you squint hard enough (and drink enough of the excellent pineapple margaritas) it actually feels like you’re at a music festival.

Sure, there are skyscrapers surrounding the whole of Finsbury Square, but the actual central lawn and bowling green itself feel weirdly escapist given how central you are.

The idea is to book a game of bowls for your team, either mates or for a corporate group, then you do an hour of lawn bowls which ends in the Great Bowl Off, where one bowler from across all the groups is crowned the winner. It’s a good way to meet new people when all the groups are brought together for the Bowl Off.

Then get drinks, have a dance, and just soak up the village fete atmosphere that’s seconds from work.

There are a range of corporate packages on offer, including the Bowling In The Deep package for £110 per person which includes a welcome drink, three additional drinks, a BBQ experience, a reserved area, medals and rosettes and five hours of live entertainment.

The Bowls Club runs every Wednesday and Thursday throughout June and July in Finsbury Square. To book a lane go to the website.

Read more: The City of London is hosting an amazing music festival this week

Read more: Key streets are closing to allow outdoor dining in London this summer