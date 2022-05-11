TikTok mockery: Boris Johnson criticised for video clip amid cost of living woes

Despite hitting over half a million views in hours, Boris Johnson’s new TikTok has been met with more ridicule than it has revelling.

Posting from his new @10downingstreet account yesterday, the public have taken to social media to slam the Prime Minister.

One commented: “Country going into recession so the Government made a TikTok to help us.”

Others posted in the comment section of the video calling for Johnson to resign, and questioning his policy on the energy crisis, as well as the notorious party-gate.

The purpose of the TikTok account is to give the public “behind-the-scenes” access to government workings.

“You won’t necessarily catch me dancing on this site, but you will have all sorts of stuff about what we’re doing to deliver on our priorities, deliver for you on our agenda of uniting and levelling up our country,” he said in the clip.

He suggested TikTok would give more exclusive content for the workings of Downing Street.

The video has nearly 136,000 reactions and 29,000 comments.

See the video below: @10downingstreet