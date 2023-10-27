Boris Johnson ‘excited’ to join ranks of Nigel Farage on GB News

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to join GB News Radio, the right-leaning news show that is often the subject of extensive criticism.

After stepping down as an MP this summer, Johnson said he is “excited” about his new role on the channel, which launched in 2021.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges.”

GB News said Johnson will present a series highlighting Britain’s global influence and will participate in coverage of the UK and US elections next year.

He will take on multiple roles as a presenter, program creator, and commentator.

This move comes after Johnson left Downing Street in September 2022, keeping his position as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip until a by-election in July.

Nigel Farage presents a daily primetime show on the channel.

According to RAJAR figures, he dominated the 7pm to 8pm slot in the most recent quarter so much that he matched the combined total average audience of talkRADIO, LBC News and Times Radio.