Rumours grow job hunter Boris Johnson will join the Daily Mail after leaving Number 10 next month

Goodbye Downing Street, hello Daily Mail?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly busy job hunting as his time in Number 10 comes to an end.

The Guardian reported this week that Johnson, who previously wrote for the Daily Telegraph on a salary of £275,000 a month, is looking for a new gig when he ends his term.

In fact, he has been accused of “pursuing his future pay packet” while still in office, amid reports he has already sealed a deal join the Daily Mail as a writer.

Sources linked Johnson to the Daily Mail after the Telegraph gave a lukewarm reception to the PM in wake of partygate.

This comes as the Prime Minister has faced criticism for taking two foreign holidays this month, ahead of his final day in office on 6 September, while the country suffers with soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.

Moving out

The Conservative leader was forced to resign last month following a cabinet coup, and has just weeks left before he leaves Number 10 Downing Street for good.

On Monday, removal vans were pictured outside Number 10, as former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss battle it out to succeed him.

Foreign Secretary Truss currently has an assailable lead.

The Daily Mail and Conservative Party have been approached for comment.