Warner Music signs deal with Tiktok to ‘harness’ its viral social media power

Warner Music Group has inked a multi-year licensing deal with Tiktok to help drive up its revenues and increase marketing opportunities.

While specific financial details remain undisclosed, Warner said the venture aims to “harness” the viral media power of the short-video app to bolster revenues and marketing opportunities.

Both companies have dubbed the new partnership, announced yesterday, a “first of its kind” pact.

Artists represented by the renowned record label conglomerate, including iconic singers Bruno Mars, Cardi B and Ed Sheerhan, will now have access to Tiktok’s more than 1bn users, its brand partners and its monetisation options such as merchandise, ticketing, and digital products.

The agreement will license Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music’s extensive repertoire to Tiktok, including Tiktok Music, video editing app Capcut, and Tiktok’s separate music library for commercial use.

“Through this expanded and significantly improved partnership for both companies, we can jointly deliver greater value to WMG’s artists and songwriters and Tiktok’s users,” Robert Kyncl, chief exec of Warner Music, said.

According to Tiktok, 13 of the 14 number one records on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022 were “driven by significant viral trends” on its platform.