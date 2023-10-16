Hipgnosis share price dives more than 10 per cent after it cancels dividend

Shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the music rights owner, plunged as much as 16 per cent when the markets opened on Monday, following an announcement it has abandoned plans to pay an interim dividend.

The London-listed company, which owns rights to songs by pop icons including Rihanna and Justin Bieber, said it scrapped the dividend payment due to concerns over its compliance with debt covenants.

Hipgnosis revealed that its independent portfolio valuer, Citrin Cooperman, has significantly lowered industry-wide payment expectations, thanks to a change in rates by the US Copyright Royalty Board.

As a result, Hipgnosis expects reduced income.

To avoid breaching the terms of credit agreements with lenders, the company chose to skip paying out its previously announced interim dividend.

Hipgnosis said future dividend payments hinge on the success of current talks with lenders to find a solution and mitigate further challenges.

It comes after shareholders recently called on the company to sell some of its holdings as Hipgnosis struggles to reverse a floundering share price.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said: “Hipgnosis Songs Fund tumbled by more than 10 per cent after scrapping its dividend. The investment company was set up to invest in music royalties, implying their regular cash flows would generate a growing stream of income for investors.

“Sadly, its fifteen minutes of fame has gone up in smoke amid accusations of poor corporate governance, a disastrous attempt to sell some assets at a big discount to a private fund which its adviser also manages, and now a dividend crisis.

“Investors will decide the future of Hipgnosis Songs Fund at a continuation vote on 26 October. It’s not looking good, given how the value of the company continues to decline and now it isn’t even paying a dividend – shocking given how income was meant to account for a key part of investment returns.

“It’s hard to see how the board of directors can put up with this chaos – perhaps it is time to oust the management team and bring in someone else.”

The investment company was set up to invest in music royalties, implying their regular cash flows would generate a growing stream of income for investors.

“Sadly, [Hipgnosis’] fifteen minutes of fame has gone up in smoke amid accusations of poor corporate governance, a disastrous attempt to sell some assets at a big discount to a private fund which its adviser also manages, and now a dividend crisis,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Investors will decide the future of Hipgnosis Songs Fund at a continuation vote on 26 October. It’s not looking good, given how the value of the company continues to decline and now it isn’t even paying a dividend – shocking given how income was meant to account for a key part of investment returns.

“It’s hard to see how the board of directors can put up with this chaos – perhaps it is time to oust the management team and bring in someone else,” he added.