Tiger Woods talks up Open challenge and hits back at former European No1

Woods is aiming to win a fourth Open this week at Royal Troon

Tiger Woods has insisted he can still challenge for the Open and taken a swipe at Colin Montgomerie over suggestions that the three-time Claret Jug winner should retire.

Woods is in the field for this week’s Open at Royal Troon, where he believes he is back in shape to contend for a major that rewards strategic golf more than prodigious hitting.

“The older you get the less you can carry the golf ball but over here, you can run the golf ball 100 yards if you get the right wind and the right trajectory,” said the 48-year-old.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why you see older champions up there on the board because they’re not forced to have to carry the ball 320 yards any more.

“I’ve been training a lot better. We’ve been busting it pretty hard in the gym. The body’s been feeling better, and it translates to being able to hit the ball better.”

The 15-time major winner did not take kindly to Montgomerie’s implication that he should hang up his clubs, having played just nine times since a serious car accident in 2021.

The Scot, who was European No1 eight times but never won a major, said: “There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go. Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”

Woods hit back: “Well, as a past champion, I’m exempt until I’m 60. Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.

“So when I get to his age, I get to still make that decision, where he doesn’t. I’ll play as long as I can play and I feel like I can still win the event.”