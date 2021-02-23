Tiger Woods rushed to hospital following car crash, currently in surgery

Golfer Tiger Woods was rushed to hospital today after sustaining multiple leg injuries in a car crash.

Woods is currently in surgery, his agent told Golf Digest, having sustained extensive leg injuries.

The crash took place in Los Angeles. According to statement from the Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department, the crash took place at around 7:12am, and the car had rolled over. One other vehicle was involved in the crash.

“Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the statement added.

A traffic investigation is now being carried out.