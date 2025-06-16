Ticketing firm Seat Unique partners with Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium

Premium ticketing firm Seat Unique has become a founding partner of Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Premium ticketing firm Seat Unique has become a founding partner of Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The deal sees the platform expand its sporting portfolio to the Bramley-Moore Dock site, having already ventured into cricket, NFL, golf, rugby union and boxing, among others.

It comes ahead of the Toffees’ much anticipated move to the Merseyside venue from Goodison Park. Everton will play their first Premier League match at the venue this summer, with Premier League fixtures to be announced this week.

Angus Kinnear, chief executive officer of Everton Football Club, said: “Hill Dickinson Stadium will redefine expectations of what a premium experience in sport and entertainment can be.

“Huge demand has already led to memberships selling-out across our bars and restaurants as we countdown to the kick-off of the 2025/26 Premier League season — and we already have a strong pipeline of match-by-match interest.”

Everton join hospitality bandwagon

Premium offerings for the Premier League are on the rise, with fans often preferring a matchday experience over a single ticket.

Fulham have announced a range of new hospitality options, including season tickets that cost £20,000 and ones that have a roof-top beach club.

But Seat Unique will claim that “for the first time ever in UK football, fans will be able to purchase match-by-match luxury seating”, adding that the semi-private enclosures with reclining seats will be available at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Robin Sherry, founder of Seat Unique, said: “The new stadium will be a new way to experience Everton.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Everton Football Club and support them in delivering an outstanding fan experience at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“The variety of offerings is unmatched anywhere in the UK and innovative experiences like cinematic seating and the Village Street are football firsts. We can’t wait to see fans creating

memories that last a lifetime.”