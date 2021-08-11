Three really exciting jobs to apply for this week

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Account Executive, Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyse and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company’s hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms.

Account Executives at Klaviyo are given a tremendous opportunity to have a huge impact on Klaviyo’s prospects, on Klaviyo’s trajectory and as a result, on themselves. At Klaviyo, AEs pride themselves on being product experts who focus on closing deals the right way — with the right customers whom they set up for success. AEs at Klaviyo run the entire sales cycle — from qualification to demo to driving the buying process to close — with minimal air support, all while managing dozens of prospects at once. The best AEs are able to close over 70% of their opportunities, forecast their business with accuracy, and proactively manage and extract value from their territory long term.

Business Development Director, Outbrain

Outbrain is seeking a highly motivated, relationship-focused Business Development Director to focus on the publisher space. If you are interested in joining a group of accomplished, passionate people and willing to take part in the growth of our activity by managing the business relationship with their Publishers, then they want to talk to you! Work with a team of resourceful, bright and proactive people, who all individually collaborate to a fast-growing team. They are looking for an ambitious go-getter minus the ego, who will strive to add value to publishers’ lives- you won’t stop until Outbrain has won them all!

They’re looking for a senior profile with a strong analytical mindset to work closely with publishers and new audience segments to develop the Engage (publisher) business. The ideal candidate will have strong business development experience ideally within a digital and publishing environment supported by exemplary relationship management skills. As a Business Development Director you will take full ownership of your publisher network, working alongside the account management team and you will be responsible for the long term growth of both existing and prospective clients.

Content and Collateral Manager, Checkout.com

Checkout.com is hiring for a Bid Specialist, focusing on Content and Collateral to join their growing Bid Management Team. This role will report directly into the global bid management lead.

This new role will have two primary outputs, to develop and maintain best-in-class bid library content for our entire portfolio of products and functions, to be used as bid collateral and for ad hoc merchant requests and to utilise content to create best-in-class collateral alongside their design and bid management teams, for use throughout the sales cycle. You will work closely with the growing, all-star strategic accounts team to create industry- leading collateral which will be shared with strategic customers at every stage of the sales cycle. As the central point of contact to the strategic accounts team on all bid collateral requests, you will ensure that the most relevant, high quality assets are produced and delivered on time, exceeding merchant expectations.

You will be managing the end-to-end process of production, coordinating cross-functional expert inputs when required, working hand in hand with the design team to bring the bespoke content to life. You’ll be using existing templates and creating new types of assets where required.

