MrQ Free Spins No Wagering – MrQ Promo Code September 2025

MrQ Free Spins No Wagering

Searching for a modern, fun online casino with top games and features? MrQ Casino might be what you’re looking for! New customers can currently claim an exciting offer of up to 300 free spins when they register. To learn more about MrQ, how you can claim your 300 free spins, standout features, and more, keep reading below!

T&Cs: New customers only. Up to 300 spins over 4 day period from first deposit & spend of £10. Max 75 spins each day on Fishin’ BIGGER Pots of Gold at 10p per spin for 4 consecutive days. Deposit & spend £10 each day for 75 spins. Spins credited upon spend of £10 each day. 18+ Full T&Cs apply.

New players signing up with MrQ Casino can claim an exciting offer to use on one of the most popular slot games.

Create your account and enter the MrQ promo code POTS300 for the chance to get up to 300 cash spins to use on Fishin’ Bigger Pots of Gold! All you need to do is make a minimum deposit of £10 to kickstart your free spins rewards being added to your account!

Players will then be granted 75 spins a day for four consecutive days, which will give them many opportunities to play and explore the MrQ Casino site.

Promo Code 🔠

POTS300 Eligible Games 🎰

Fishin’ Bigger Pots of Gold Wagering Requirements:

N/A Free Spins Value 💰

£0.10 Min Deposit 💷

£10 Per Day Bonus Breakdown 🎁

75 FS per day for 4 consecutive days

How To Create a MrQ Login UK

Getting set up and claiming your MrQ Casino bonus is quick and straightforward. To help you create your account and claim 300 free spins, follow our quick guide below.

Head to the MrQ sign-up offer by clicking on the link above. Click on ‘Sign me up’ to get started and complete the registration process by entering all of the required details. Create your login details by entering a username and password combination. Verify your account and details. Log in to your account and enter the MrQ promo code POTS300 when prompted. Once complete, deposit a minimum of £10 into your account. Spend £10 on Fishin’ Bigger Pots of Gold to receive your 75 free MrQ spins. Log in, deposit, and play on your account each day for four consecutive days to receive 300 free spins. Enjoy!

MrQ Casino Standout Features and More

There are lots of standout features available across the MrQ Casino app and website, which we have started to explore below.

Game Library

The game library at MrQ Casino is impressive and jam-packed with titles to entertain most casino players. MrQ slots include classic and popular titles, while players can also find table games, live dealer games, Slingo, and a dedicated MrQ bingo games category. Hundreds of titles available are from recognised providers in the industry, ensuring the best possible gaming experience for players at the platform.

Site Design

The MrQ platform’s design clearly emphasises ease of use and user friendliness. It is simple yet appealing, super responsive, and easy to navigate to the game, promotion, or any page you want. The site is organised, uncluttered, works seamlessly across devices, and has excellent mobile compatibility. It is also nice and colourful, creating an engaging experience.

Bonuses & Promotions

MrQ Casino bonus offers are frequent and fruitful, offering players at the site opportunities to benefit from and enhance their gaming experience. A valuable and competitive MrQ sign-up offer awaits new players, while plenty is available for returning players. Expect to come across anything from MrQ free spins, refer-a-friend bonuses, daily wins, deposit offers, cashback, prize draws, and giveaways. All of the promotions are also 100% wagering-free exclusively at MrQ!

MrQ Casino App & Mobile Site

The MrQ Casino app replicates the desktop gaming experience with some extra extras to keep players returning and encourage them to download. It features enhanced graphics, seamless gameplay, and mobile-exclusive features, including push notifications and exclusive offers. The mobile site can adjust to changes required for mobile gameplay, including screen size changes and orientation.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Deposits and withdrawals at MrQ Casino could not be made easier, thanks to the platform’s acceptance of well-known and secure payment methods. Players can make deposits instantly via Visa and Mastercard debit, PayPal, and bank transfer. Withdrawals are typically completed within 1-3 working days, with a maximum of up to five, depending on the payment method.

Customer Support

Players at MrQ have access to a selection of support methods should they need help at the site. This includes an excellent FAQ page full of helpful information for players to get answers to the majority of their questions and queries. Alongside this is a customer service email address, a postal address, and a MrQ live chat service operated around the clock by a friendly and responsive support team.

Read more MrQ Free Spins – 60 Free Spins No Wagering on Big Bass Q the Splash

Using MrQ Free Spins on Fishin’ Bigger Pots of Gold

Head out on another fishing adventure with Lucky Lad Flynn. This time, he is on a new adventure, as he looks to catch the biggest fish for the chance to reel in anything from cash prizes, free spins, and jackpots.

Play on five reels with 10 paylines, this Gameburger Studios popular fishing title features plenty to keep you entertained. Land Lucky Lad Flynn on reel five to reel in all the cash symbols, with the chance to catch any of the four Pot of Gold symbols with bigger potential jackpots.

Players can expect to come across the Collect symbol, which is Wild and can substitute for all symbols except free spins and jackpot symbols. Land a Collect symbol to trigger the Collect feature, and even come across a new configurable Upsizer feature, starting cash multipliers in free spins!

Reels:

5 Developer:

Gameburger Studios Theme:

Fishing Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Wilds, Scatter, Multiplier, Free Spins, etc.

MrQ Casino Security Deep Dive

MrQ adopts several security features to help ensure that it provides players with a reliable platform to enjoy their favourite casino games.

A reputable gambling authority must license it to be a trusted online casino in the country. This includes the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). This ensures sites with the license, like MrQ Casino, adhere to strict laws and regulations surrounding fair play, player safety, security, and responsible gambling.

MrQ Casino also has the latest industry-standard security and encryption software to provide players with further peace of mind and protect their information when playing on the platform. It also accepts only recognised and secure payment options. Players can also add two-factor authentication to their accounts for extra security.

Responsible Gambling

MrQ Casino is committed to supporting its players in building and maintaining responsible gambling habits. Various tools can be applied to accounts to help players practice responsible gambling wherever possible. This includes setting spending limits, including daily, weekly, and monthly limits, reality checks varying from 10-30 minute reminders, or one to four hours, keeping track tools, self-assessments, time out and self-exclusion tools. There are also the contact details for various responsible gambling tools included on the site and below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is MrQ legit?

MrQ Casino is a legitimate and reputable online casino operating under a UKGC license.

What is the MrQ withdrawal time?

The standard MrQ withdrawal time frame is anywhere from 24 hours up to five working days.

Are there any MrQ sister sites?

There are currently no direct MrQ sister sites.

Do I need a MrQ promo code to claim the free spins offer?

New sign ups must enter the MrQ free spins promo code POTS300 to claim their 300 free spins!

Is there a MrQ live chat?

Players can reach the support team via the MrQ live chat service should they need any assistance while playing on the site.

