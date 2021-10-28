Three really cool jobs to apply for this week

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

If you’re looking for a new job, you have very much come to the right place. Our job board is seeing loads of extra traffic at the moment, so it’s a great time to put out some applications if you are seeking a change. Check out these exciting roles, as a taster of the kinds of roles open right now…

Banking Operations Specialist, Tandem

Tandem is the bank that makes the world a better place. They empower their customers to do the right thing for themselves and for the planet. As the world adjusts to find its “new normal” they believe that people are taking a fresh look at how they use money. They want to build healthy habits that are good for their future and to use their spending power to enable a more sustainable world.

Reporting to the Banking Operations Team Lead, the Banking Operations Specialist will be required to work daily tasks and cases promptly keeping errors and mistakes to a minimum. You will also support the Customer Service Team with fulfilling tasks and queries as they come through. You will have a hands-on understanding of back-office banking administration tasks, with a passion for championing our customers and consistently look for ways to improve customer outcomes.

You will work closely with the Banking Operations Team Lead and with your colleagues to ensure the smooth operation and management of daily tasks. If you’re innovative, curious and not afraid of a challenge, Tandem would love to hear from you. Your voice, ideas and drive will always find a home at Tandem.

You will work closely with the Manager and with your colleagues to ensure the smooth operation and management of daily tasks. You will also be required to support the development of processes, procedures and control frameworks to build an efficient, effective and compliant operation.

Analytics Consultant, eClerx

This role on the Solutions Consulting team is a unique opportunity that allows you the freedom and opportunity to work across diverse domains and problem statements, have direct access to C-level leaders and their priorities and have a measurable impact on revenue at the same time. Over the past few years, eClerx has continued to focus on growing their analytics footprint within existing and prospective clients. They are excited to bring new team members at this leadership level to scale and catalyse that growth!

The Analytics team plays a crucial role in communicating the value that eClerx’s solutions and services can offer in solving the business problems we uncover with their existing and prospective clients. In this role, you will collaborate with members of the sales and account management teams to discover how clients can derive value from their data, and work to make data more useful across organisations. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and will have previous work experience in the analytics, big data, and/or consulting services industry. He or she will be able to lead by example in taking a consultative approach to discover unarticulated analytical needs of our customers, as well as connecting the dots between customer requirements to our solution, service, and consulting offerings, as a trusted advisor to the client.

You will collaborate with clients to understand their business objectives and provide analytic solutions that positively address their needs, while assisting lead consultants to conduct discovery sessions, workshops, and whiteboard sessions to identify understand, and define customer needs, objectives, roadmaps, and/or business requirements to design solutions that can best address existing or prospective clients. You will also contribute to pipeline and revenue generation through participating in, and at times, managing demand gen activities like webinars, seminars, workshops, conferences, and other company events

Senior Security Engineer, Detection & Response, Airbnb

Airbnb is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. It takes a unified team committed to core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and their fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st century company.

The Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) at Airbnb is focused on automating security detection, responding to security incidents, and working with partner teams to build capabilities that support the incident lifecycle. This is the front-line team that detects, investigates, and responds to security threats and malicious activity.

While the team is not new, they are now at a point of increasing scope. This is a key senior role to define and execute a vision for threat detection and incident response capabilities and process while mentoring other team members. As a senior engineer on the team, you will have direct impact building, optimising, and growing securing capabilities as you help deliver world-class threat detection and incident response.

The ideal candidate will have 5+ years of hands-on technical experience in security engineering, systems engineering, software engineering, network engineering, or privacy engineering. 3+ of those years of experience in incident response including host and cloud forensics, incident management, threat intelligence, threat hunting, and/or security detection.