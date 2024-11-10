Three Drax power plants delayed due to grid connection hold-ups

Three Drax power plants built with the purpose of strengthening the UK’s energy security have been held up as a result of grid connection delays.

It was understood the plants would come online by 1 October and serve as backstops intended to prevent blackouts.

But according to the Telegraph, all three plants have yet to be switched on, with none expected to come online for at least six months.

The plants, Hirwaun Power in South Wales, Progress Power in Suffolk and Millbrook in Buckinghamshire, would have brought nearly one gigawatt of extra capacity to the grid, ahead of the winter months.

During periods of limited electricity supply, operators often have to buy extra power at very high prices, ultimately passing on the costs to consumers’ bills. The three plants would have a capacity of around 299 megawatts, significantly less than most power stations, but could be crucial in this regard.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso), which runs the UK’s electricity grid, was forced to spend nearly £12m to plug a shortfall in supply on 14 October, according to transparency data reported by the Telegraph.

Neso, which was brought into government hands for £630m in September, is responsible for managing grid connection delays.

It comes amid ongoing scrutiny over the time taken to secure a connection to Britain’s 24-hour electricity grid.

An industry poll from energy consultancy Cornwall Insight and the law firm Weightmens, found 75 per cent of respondents said that being able to get a timely grid connection was currently the biggest hurdle to boosting renewable energy production in the UK.

Wind and solar projects are often held up by over a decade as they look to secure a connection to the grid.

Neso has said it acknowledges the “clear and urgent need to reform” the grid connections process, and is currently consulting on changes.

Neso and Drax have been approached for comment.