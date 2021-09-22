Three companies that are on hiring sprees at the moment

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Are you on the lookout for a new job at the moment? How exciting! There are some really cool companies out there looking for talent right now, so you're in luck.

Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the world’s first human cyber readiness platform, which means they’re all about the people behind the screen. They believe that everyone in every company should stand prepared for every cyber threat, and they have built a platform to help organisations around the world achieve that. Their success would not be possible without the determination and hard work of their people, a collaborative group of professionals who build ingenious solutions. The Immersive Labs family, both in America and the U.K., is an optimistic, motivated, and friendly team that’s always growing. They are entering a period of hypergrowth and are looking to grow their amazing teams.

At Immersive Labs, they shift the balance of power to humans in cybersecurity through their hands-on, challenge-based skill experiences. They’re developing technology and content that helps businesses increase, improve, and evidence human capability in their cybersecurity. You don’t need them to tell you that attacks and breaches happen. What’s most important is an organisation’s response, and that response can’t be put solely in the virtual hands of technology, automation, or artificially intelligent machines. The cyber humans of your business must stand prepared in the face of emerging threats.

Everbridge

Thousands of corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit institutions across the globe rely on Everbridge’s software to help keep people safe and operations running during critical events. Terrorist attacks, active shooters, natural disasters, and cyber assaults are only some of the high-stakes incidents the company plans for every day—which is why employees take their jobs seriously. They are Everbridge’s greatest assets and play a significant role in building and owning the company’s culture. Talent, motivation, and drive go a long way at Everbridge. Promoting from within and swift advancement are just a few ways that passion is recognised.

The culture at Everbridge is very mission-driven. Employees are united in the company’s effort to keep people safe and businesses running through their emergency notification service. This collective goal pushes it to the forefront of critical event management and contributes to a team that is passionate about what they do. Everbridge sets its employees up for success from the moment they’re hired. The first week for new team members is all about getting acclimated to their new role and getting to know their colleagues. Week two, they join a global onboarding program to meet global new hires, leadership, and learn the ins and outs of Everbridge. Head over to their career page now and check out all the brilliant opportunities.

Slack

Slack is the collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done. From Fortune 100 companies to corner markets, millions of people around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems, and drive their business forward. They live by their mission, and improving people’s working life starts with their own company. Slack is building a platform and products that they believe in — as well as a strong, diverse team of curious, creative people who want to do the best work of their lives and support each other in the process.

Right now, the Slack team is growing, and they're looking for talented people (like you!)