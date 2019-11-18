Thousands of Disney Plus accounts hacked days after launch

Thousands of accounts linked to Disney’s new streaming service have reportedly been hacked after scammers preyed on eager subscribers.



Since Disney Plus launched last week, hackers have stolen thousands of accounts and put them up for sale on the dark web, according to an investigation by Zdnet.

Read more: Disney secures more than 10m subscribers in first day



Scores of customers took to social media to complain that scammers had gained access to their account and changed the email and password, leaving them locked out.



DISNEY+ HAS BEEN OPEN FOR LIKE 10 HOURS AND MY ACCOUNT HAS ALREADY BEEN HACKED pic.twitter.com/YBv6CfwTlh — brandon ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ (@brandoncult) November 12, 2019

Some victims also complained that they had been trying to contact Disney’s customer service department for hours, but had not received any help.



Disney has been contacted for comment.



@disneyplus HUGE security issue- all Disney accounts are linked together so they have the same password. This means a hack on one is a hack on all. Spending the morning on the phone with Disney Vacation Club. Got access back to DVC and https://t.co/v9x89JdYtW but not Disney+ 🙁 — Alicia (@juliothegato) November 17, 2019

The cybersecurity saga is a further blow for the media giant, whose eagerly-anticipated streaming launch was marred by technical problems.



Nevertheless, Disney last week said it had secured more than 10m subscribers in its first day.

Read more: Netflix and Nickelodeon sign original content deal in wake of Disney Plus launch

The streaming service, which boasts a vast catalogue of hit films and TV shows, initially launched in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, and will be rolled out in the UK on 31 March.



The family-orientated streaming service is priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, undercutting Netflix.

Main image credit: Getty

