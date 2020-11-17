The world's top superyachts according to Boat International

We could all do with a little razzle-dazzle in our lives right now, and the Boat International World Superyacht Awards has that in spaces.

Featuring the finest ocean-faring vessels to grace the seven seas, the list is an unashamed celebration of some of the most expensive toys upon which the world’s super-rich can (quite literally) splash their cash.

Najiba_Vitruvius Yachts Ltd / Feadship

Magna Grecia_Captain Selios Sarafoglou / Giota Efremidou

Mangusta GranSport 45 – Maurizio Paradisi Overmarine Group

Dorothea III – owner

Pressure Drop – Moira Le Patourel/EYOS

OASIS_Alberto Cocchi_DINING

Pi – Feadship

Vagrant 2 – Huisfit / Royal Huisman

The judging panel, which comprised 20 current and former superyacht owners, were tasked with analysing 57 nominees, with the eventual winners including the Lady S, the only yacht with a Dolby 3D IMAX cinema; and the 77.3-metre Pi, which won two Neptune awards for its individual class and the overall best Motor Yacht of the Year.

Other standout entries included support vessel Hodor, which carries five tenders, nine jet skis and four quadbikes, two all-terrain vehicles and two trail motorcycles, as well as two Laser dinghies and a Hobie Cat. Flying Fox, the largest nominated yacht at 136m, was also a winner, with numerous features including a neutrally toned interior featuring dining tables for 22, a plant-filled double-height saloon, a winter garden observation saloon, and a spa and water sports centre set over two decks incorporating the first cryo-sauna seen on a yacht.

Bintador – Tankoa Yachts

Metis – Jeff Brown/Breed Media

Vagrant 3 – Huisfit / Royal Huisman

FLYING FOX – Imperial Yachts

The Beast – Andy Grocott / Aaron March

Madsummer – Jeff Brown

Canova 2 – Eva-Stina Kjellman

Hodor Exterior – Clint Jenkins

Lady S – Edminston

Tony Euden, co-CEO of Boat International Media, said: “This year’s World Superyacht Awards winners include remarkable ingenuity and innovation in design, engineering and construction.”

Stewart Campbell, editor-in-chief of Boat International, said: “It’s been another exceptional year for the superyacht sector with some ground-breaking designs in this year’s entries. The winners of these awards represent the absolute pinnacle of yacht design and construction.”

See the full breakdown at Boat International.