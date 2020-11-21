Lockdown weekend #4: How to stay sane in the age of Covid

The end of lockdown is – hopefully – in sight, if not quite within touching distance. As we enter the fourth (!) weekend of lockdown 2, here are some ways to keep yourself entertained. After all, you know what the devil does with idle hands…

Eat like a Roman emperor

Berry Bros. & Rudd

Rico! Rico! by Sabor

Wine & Rind

ASAP Pizza

The Cocktail Delivery Company

Hide at Home

The Gentlemen Baristas

Pali Hill

Whether you’re in the mood for a fine dining meal delivered steaming hot to your door, a pre-mixed cocktail to chug while you watch a movie, or some ripe cheese to gorge yourself upon, we have you covered in our weekly round-up of top delivery kits.

If you’re planning on cooking a roast this weekend then listen to the sage advice of our wine columnist Dom Jacobs, who will fill you in on some top bottles to pair with the various types of roast.

Resort to consumerism

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The world is bad and everything sucks. But you know what will make you feel better? Buying new stuff. This week we reviewed the amazing new iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is hands-down the best phone we’ve ever used. We also tested the wacky new camera on the Vivo X51, which promises next-level image stabilization. Find out if it delivers here.

Or if you’re rather really splash out, why not check out the latest EV from Swedish marque Polestar – you could even take it for a spin to Barnard Castle, if your eyesight is up to the job.

Veg out to the latest movies

Glenn Close and Amy Adams in Hillbilly Elegy

Let’s not talk up this autumn’s release schedule, which has veered from “basically non-existent” to “I guess that’s kind of interesting” via “Let’s just stick on National Lampoons instead”.

But we persevere. Documentaries have fared particularly well through lockdown given the absence of competition, and this week’s top pick is You Cannot Kill David Arquette, the amazing and tragic story of how the promising actor’s career was seemingly upended by his stint as a pro wrestler.

We also reviewed Netflix’ Oscar-bait Hillbilly Elegy, a Ron Howard film that somehow manages to squander the talents of both Glenn Close and Amy Adams, and Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, a spin-off of zombie hit Train to Busan. Hottt stuff, amirite?