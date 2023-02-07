Marvel Snap new Season Pass: The best MODOK discard deck

The wildly popular Marvel Snap today launched its latest Season Pass, including a powerful new set of cards. Chief among them is a new five energy MODOK card, which promises to shift the meta in the deck building card strategy game.

Previous season passes have see the introduction of cards including Miles Morales, Silver Surfer, Black Panther and Zabu, which have changed the way top players interact with the game.

In Marvel lore, MODOK – an acronym for Mechanised Organism Designed Only for Killing – is a super villain who leads the AIM terrorist group, facing off against heroes from the X-Men to the Fantastic Four.

In Marvel Snap, MODOK is best used as part of a discard deck, with the eight power card’s ability being to discard every card in the player’s hand. This means it is only useful when played alongside other cards that manipulate the discard ability in order to strengthen the player’s other cards.

While the meta will no doubt take a day or two to work out the best possible MODOK combinations, here is our day one guide to the best cards to consider for a MODOK deck in Marvel Snap.

Blade

An obvious pick for the first card, Blade is a mainstay of discard decks, discarding a random card from the player’s hand. At one energy and three power, this is a must-take discard deck card.

Morbius

Another no-brainer, Morbius rewards players for discarding cards by gaining +2 power for every discarded card – you can see how this is going to interact nicely with MODOK.

Swarm

Yep, Swarm is still a great choice for your discard decks, giving you two zero-cost copies every time it is discarded from your hand. Paired with MODOK, this could be a clutch card for a last-turn blitz.

Colleen Wing

Discard the lowest power card from your hand. Simple.

Moon Night

This one is slightly less of an auto-pick but is still a solid choice, discarding a card from both player’s hands, which can help to disrupt any combos your opponent might be planning as well as adding to your pile of discarded cards.

Lady Sif

Lady Sif must be one of the most popular cards in Marvel Snap, with her powerful discard ability being to discard the highest-cost card in your hand. With any luck this will be Apocalypse (see below), who just keeps coming back stronger and stronger.

Sword Master

You get the drill by now – these cards discard another card from your hand. Sword Master does exactly that – but at six power for just three energy, he’s also a solid board control option.

Black Cat

Black Cat is a nice choice because you don’t actually have to do anything to get a nice little discard bump – if the card is in your hand at the end of your turn, it will simply disappear all on its own. And at 7 power, it’s a nice utility option if you want to simply put it on the table.

Dracula

This can be an incredibly powerful card when played correctly. Its ability is to discard a card from your hand at the end of the game and gain its power. If you’ve been powering up Apocalypse, this card could easily be worth 16 or 20 points. Ditto if you’ve been keeping Infinaut in your hand (see below).

Ghost Rider

Now this is where things start to get interesting: Ghost rider will bring back one of your discarded cards to his location – if you have just discarded a powerful card, Ghostie can bring it right back into play.

Strong Guy

So you’ve been discarding all those cards, right? Well Strong Guy will jump from four to ten power if your hand is empty. And as MODOK empties your hand for you, he’s going to be one of the top synergies in the new MODOK meta.

Wong

A Marvel Snap staple, Wong remains one of the most powerful cards in the game, making on-reveal effects happen twice. As most discard abilities are classed as “on reveal” this card can hugely amplify your abilities.

Hell Cow

Discard two cards from your hand – more of the same good stuff, really. Godda discard em all!

MODOK

Discard all cards in your hand, as explained above.

Hela

This six cost, six power card is incredibly powerful, resurrecting all discarded cards to random locations. If you’ve been discarding high-power cards this is a game-winner almost every time.

Apocalypse

This card gains four power every time it is discarded, immediately resurrecting back into your hand. Discard it a few times and suddenly it’s one of the most powerful cards in the game.

Infinaut

While this card’s weakness is that you can’t play it if you played a card the previous turn, this doesn’t matter for a discard deck where the aim of the game is to discard it and resurrect it through Ghost Rider or Hela, or to save it and take its power through Dracula.

Our 12 card MODOK deck

You have to carefully pick which of the generic discard decks are going to work for you. If you can pair MODOK with Hela and Infinaut then you’re going to want to prioritise discarding high power cards, which is how we came up with this deck. Good luck with the latest Marvel Snap Season Pass!