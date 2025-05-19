The Square Mile’s latest office transformation gets green light

1 Moor Lane will be developed by Brookfield Properties

A huge redevelopment of 1 Moor Lane has been given the green light by the City of London Corporation as the Square Mile looks to boost its office capacity.

The all-electric transformation of the building by Brookfield Properties will add 300,000 sqft (27,000 sqm) of grade-A offices to the City, increasing the amount of office space at the site by 50 per cent.

The Corporation has previously laid out a goal to build an extra 1.2m sqm of new office space over the coming years to meet future demand.

While the City has prioritised a retrofit-first approach, there are a host of new skyscrapers in development in the Square Mile, centred around the City Cluster to the east.

1 Moor Lane will boost Brookfield Properties’ development pipeline to 1.3m sqft following the recent approval of their proposed 54-storey tower at 99 Bishopsgate.

The net-zero development, which will retain 70 per cent of the original structure of the building, will include food and drink offerings as well as a re-positioned entrance and public art on the ground floor.

It is expected to achieve EPC A and BREEAM Outstanding certification, placing it amongst the most sustainable new developments in the Square Mile.

Dan Scanlon, President of Brookfield Properties, UK, said: “We appreciate the support and positive feedback from the City of London and neighbouring occupiers which have shaped our proposals for 1 Moor Lane, and thank the team for their efforts in reaching this important milestone.

“Brookfield Properties has a proud track record of reimagining real estate – delivering destinations in the City of London which have created vibrant new public spaces for the local community alongside modern, sustainable and highly appealing workspace for global occupiers.

“We expect the transformation of 1 Moor Lane to similarly create a new destination office of wide appeal.”