The Queen: Royal Mail and rail unions suspend strikes out of respect

UNIONS have suspended a series of strikes set for the next few days following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

Members of the railway union RMT announced that the planned strike for 15 and 17 September would be called off out of respect for the monarch.

The RMT was joined by the unions Aslef and TSSA, who also decided to postpone their strikes on 15 and 26 September.

“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning,” TSSA said in a statement. “The union pays respect to Britain’s longest serving monarch.”

The Department for Transport declined to comment, while Network Rail welcomed the decision.

Royal Mail workers also announced they would halt their 48-hour strike which began yesterday.

General secretary Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”