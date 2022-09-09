M&S and Harrods pay tribute to ‘selfless devotion’ of Queen as Selfridges’ stores close

Queen Elizabeth II visits a pop-up Sainsbury’s store on the site of one of the original stores to mark the 150th anniversary of the supermarket chain on May 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

High street leaders have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, ​​remembering her “comfort, leadership and steadfastness”.

The Queen passed away yesterday at Balmoral Castle, after a reign spanning seven decades, aged 96.

Luxury department store Selfridges announced its stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham would remain closed on Friday out of respect. The stores will reopen again on Saturday.

Retailers have issued statements of condolences and made tributes to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She’s led for over 70 years with quiet determination and selfless devotion.



We join the Royal Family and the nation in their grief and offer the Royal Family our heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/kDdFbw5D94 — M&S (@marksandspencer) September 8, 2022

The British Retail Consortium said the sector “joins the world in mourning.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family,” a statement from the trade body said.

“ For over 70 years, The Queen has been a source of solidarity and strength for this nation. Her loss will be felt across the country and she will be greatly missed. “

In a statement on its website, London department store Harrods said “Her Majesty stood as a symbol of Britain, bringing comfort, leadership and steadfastness to millions over her 70-year reign.”

Rymans boss and Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis said the Queen was “one of the few constants in most of our lives, and an unparalleled dedication to duty.”

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the Queen, one of the few constants in most of our lives, and an unparalleled dedication to duty. An inspiration to us all. May she Rest In Peace. — Theo Paphitis 🇺🇦 (@TheoPaphitis) September 8, 2022

Household names including Heinz and Domino’s Pizza turned their social media branding to black in response to the news.

Supermarket Sainsbury’s said the Queen was a “truly remarkable woman and an inspiration to so many people” while Tesco said it was “indebted to her dedicated service to this country.”