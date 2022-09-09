M&S and Harrods pay tribute to ‘selfless devotion’ of Queen as Selfridges’ stores close
High street leaders have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, remembering her “comfort, leadership and steadfastness”.
The Queen passed away yesterday at Balmoral Castle, after a reign spanning seven decades, aged 96.
Luxury department store Selfridges announced its stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham would remain closed on Friday out of respect. The stores will reopen again on Saturday.
Retailers have issued statements of condolences and made tributes to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.
The British Retail Consortium said the sector “joins the world in mourning.”
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family,” a statement from the trade body said.
“
For over 70 years, The Queen has been a source of solidarity and strength for this nation. Her loss will be felt across the country and she will be greatly missed.“
In a statement on its website, London department store Harrods said “Her Majesty stood as a symbol of Britain, bringing comfort, leadership and steadfastness to millions over her 70-year reign.”
Rymans boss and Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis said the Queen was “one of the few constants in most of our lives, and an unparalleled dedication to duty.”
Household names including Heinz and Domino’s Pizza turned their social media branding to black in response to the news.
Supermarket Sainsbury’s said the Queen was a “truly remarkable woman and an inspiration to so many people” while Tesco said it was “indebted to her dedicated service to this country.”