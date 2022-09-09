London markets remain open as UK mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

London Stock Exchange (REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)

LONDON’s markets continue to operate as usual as the UK enters a period of official mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The London Stock Exchange said yesterday its bourses will operate according to their normal schedule today and throughout the “official period of mourning” for the Monarch, which is now set to continue until after the Queen’s funeral, expected to take place 10 days after her death.

Markets will be shuttered on the day of the funeral of Her Majesty as the country observes a day of mourning.

“The day of the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen is expected to be a public holiday and, in this scenario, the London Stock Exchange would be closed for trading,” the London Stock Exchange said.

The exchange has traded through momentous events that have rocked the UK, closing for just six days during the Second World War as the City was bombarded by air raids, as well as shutting its doors for the early months of the First World War.

Markets remained open as the UK economy was hit by the first wave of the pandemic and City workers were first urged to stay at home.

London’s markets have closed just once for a full day during peacetime when a hurricane hit the UK in 1987 and caused extensive damage, preventing traders travelling to the capital.