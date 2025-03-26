The Punter Podcast Episode 21: The Flat is back!

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile take a look at Saturday’s traditional Flat season curtain-raiser at Doncaster. William Knight dials in to discuss his three runners, plus two for the notebook, while Wally Pyrah has the latest from Hong Kong.

