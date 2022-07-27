The Other House shakes sustainable cocktails and celebrates British wine

The newly opened The Other House promises to delight as soon as you step through the door. Furnished in a riot of colour, texture, gilt and feathers this is maximalism at its finest, but what captured me immediately is how good it all smells, thanks to their signature designed scent pumping through the air con.

I was pleased to see UK Sparkling Wine topping the wine list above Champagne, with offerings from Hattingley Valley and Langham Estate, their crisp and sprightly Brut proving just the refreshment needed in the heat. Seated at the bar however, the cocktail was king. I started with a Monkey See, Monkey Do which, tasting like rum & raisin meets pina colada, reminded me of Christmas on the beach.

Cocktails can be made alcohol free and there is a huge onus on sustainability. They do not use coconut or lime due to the huge carbon footprint and that their pineapples arrive once a month by boat. To recreate the flavours needed the bartenders turn scientist, rigorously experimenting to create more eco-friendly alternatives.

The interior detailing inside the restaurant

The sharing plates, served on beautiful, custom-made crockery further highlight the attention to design detail. Chilli-sprinkled padron peppers top creamy, salty, whipped feta and The Other House sausage rolls are posh pub grub galore but the slow cooked short rib sandwich, dotted with horseradish and sorrel was hard to beat.

A take on high-tea finger sandwiches, the bread is toasted crisply golden, crunching over the deep moreish flavours of the succulent beef. Rooms have been fully booked since opening but if you are lucky enough to be staying the night in one of their apartments then these come with access to all member areas from the 24/7 gym, pool, a Moroccan style atrium, cinema room and comfortably decadent living areas complete with backgammon boards, piano music and personal whisky lockers. After a few of these cocktails, a bed close by might be welcome!

