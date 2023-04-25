The Mario movie plays it safe, but gives us decent nostalgia – review

After his one-time rival Sonic became a box office hit, it seemed inevitable that Nintendo mascot Mario would get his own movie. Illumination, the animation studio behind Minions, will be hoping this animated adaptation fares better than the 1993 live action disaster with Bob Hoskins.

Taking inspiration from 40 plus years of gaming history, The Super Mario Bros Movie centres on Mario and Luigi, voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day. The Brooklyn plumbers embark on

what seems like a routine job, only for Luigi to be sucked into another realm known as The Mushroom Kingdom. Mario arrives soon after, learning that Luigi has been kidnapped by Bowser (Jack Black), the maniacal leader of the Koopa Army. Teaming up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), he must fight Bowser to save the kingdom, and his sibling.

The casting of Pratt as the traditionally Italian character was controversial but the film builds in a reason for his American accent, while still throwing in the odd “lets a-go!” along the way. This will no doubt enrage purists, but this wacky quest is aiming to please audiences born after Mario had already become a console favourite.

The colourful, creature-filled world of Mario is perfect for the animation genre, with potential for numerous spin-offs and sequels. But the script plays it safe with an unsurprising 90 minute romp. Whether it’s racing down rainbow roads or facing haunted mansions, there are lots of nostalgic moments that will make gamers smile. It doesn’t elevate the subject matter, but the target audience of families on Easter holidays won’t mind.

Pratt makes for a dependable lead who allows his supporting players to do a lot of the heavy lifting. Taylor-Joy’s Peach is a tough leader who stands beside Mario against Black’s villain, who is surprisingly menacing. The always-entertaining Keegan Michael Key as sidekick Toad, and the unmistakable tones of Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, both give well known characters a fresh coat of paint.

It’s a shame Day’s Luigi isn’t featured as much, given he’s fun than his co-star. The Super Mario Bros Movie is ultimately a film intended for kids, and in that regard it provides enough laughs

to make this another success for Illumination. Older fans might be disappointed in the surface-level storytelling, but it’s hard not to smile at the affection shown for the games’ legacy.

