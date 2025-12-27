The Italy holiday taking in amazing skiing and a lesser-visited city

South Tyrol offers the ideal low-key winter getaway. Nestled amidst the visually spectacular Dolomites, the destination offers a unique blend of cultures. In the low-lying towns, traditional Italian arcades meet onion-domed church towers reminiscent of Bavaria (both German and Italian are spoken here and the culture blends elements of both countries). After a long absence following the Covid pandemic, South Tyrol is making its comeback to the UK market, where a quick Sky Alps flight gets you to the City of Bolzano, the first side of the South Tyrol coin.

THE CITY

In July, Bolzano welcomed the Falkensteiner Hotel, offering decent rooms, Japanese fusion cuisine and a stunning rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. The metropolis is a short drive from the Obereggen mountain village, which offers 48km of slopes and runs and is a part of the Dolomiti Superski network, which opens the door to 1,200km trails across what is the world’s largest ski area.



If you’re looking to grab a bite, the Il Corso restaurant a short walk from the Falkensteiner is a great spot. The pizzeria serves wonderful homemade cakes from Fabiana’s bakery as well as the authentic taste of Sicily in pizzas from chef Santos. Also swing by the impressive monuments, including the Duomo di Bolzano Cathedral and monument to medieval minstrel Walther von der Vogelweide.

THE COUNTRYSIDE

If Bolzano is South Tyrol’s bustling, commercial centre, then Brunico is its tranquil, beautifully sculpted retreat. From the Kronplatz mountain to hotels and restaurants, the town contrasts Bolzano’s urban vibrancy with a prevailing calmness. Located in Pustertal Valley, the slopes on Kronplatz cater to the tastes of the advanced as well as those looking to take a first swing at skiing. The mountain boasts 31 ski lifts across 121km of pistes.



For those looking for more than just a day on the slopes, there are two museums atop the mountain for visitors to dabble more into Kronplatz history. The first, MMM Corones, offers a tribute to traditional alpinism and was designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid with the intention of blending seamlessly into the mountains.



Next up is LUMEN, which documents the evolution of mountain photography and alpine imagery, from postcards to contemporary art, across its four floors. A must-do stop between the attractions on the mountain is AlpiNN, headed up by Michelin-starred chef Norbert Niederkofler. The chefs use locally sourced ingredients with equal thought given to the visual concept as well as the flavour profile.



But it’s the stay in Bruncio that looks to steal the limelight with no better sanctuary than Hotel Petrus. The hotel is led by three sisters who, along with their parents and 44 employees, ensure a familiar touch is left in every crevice of your experience. As many hotels have expanded their room count to beef up nightly intakes, Petrus have sought to double down on customer experience, enhancing accommodations to include personal saunas. In-house facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, treatment rooms and extensive fitness offerings. In a region that proudly leans into its alpine roots, the hotel provides a striking contemporary flair.

Hotel Petrus ranges from €300; the Falkensteiner is from €170. A Dolomiti Superski pass, which gets you access to 12 areas across the Dolomites, costs from €70.

For more information on South Tyrol go to suedtirol.info/en/en