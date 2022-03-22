The City View: Susannah Streeter and Michael Hewson on the Fed taming inflation, and the Spring Statement

Today Charlie Conchie hosts The City View, talking to Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susannah Streeter and CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson. They discuss the Chancellor’s Spring Statement amidst this morning’s lacklustre public sector borrowing figures; Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks on inflation; and oil prices, their link to inflation, and their considerable fluctuation this week.

Charlie also whistles through the headlines: Natwest is set to launch a Buy Now Pay Later product for customers later this year; and P&O’s 800 laid-off employees have reportedly been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.