In this episode Christian is joined by Poppy Jaman, CEO of the City Mental Health Alliance, which brings together City leaders to promote and sustain good mental health.

The Alliance is one of many charities behind a new Mental Health Sustainability Fund, aimed at ensuring the sector has enough funding and support to deal with an uptick in mental health concerns caused by the pandemic, the lockdown and the looming economic crunch.

Goldman Sachs has stumped up £400,000 to get the ball rolling, and Poppy makes the case for City leaders getting behind the campaign.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at new proposals to support firms getting into debt during the crisis; the City’s concerns over the new travel quarantine policy; and PWC’s plan to (slowly) reopen its offices.

