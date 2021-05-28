The City View podcast, with Rebecca Vincent and Jeanette Makings

In this latest episode of The City View, Andy Silvester speaks to two women doing extraordinary things.

Rebecca Vincent is the Head of Campaigns at Reporters Without Borders, a group which campaigns for press freedom across the world. Andy and Rebecca talk about slipping standards across the world and how we can address the slide.

And Jeanette Makings is Head of Financial Education Services at Close Brothers Asset Management. She talks to Andy about mental health in the pandemic, and the role companies can play in building their staff’s resilience.