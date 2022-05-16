The City View: Ofgem revamp could mean fourfold energy price rise in 2022

Today Andy Silvester talks to City A.M. reporter Sascha O’Sullivan, who unpicks Sadiq Khan’s efforts in America to promote London as a global hub for investment, and goes through the mounting pressure that Rishi Sunak is facing as the cost of living crisis worsens.

And in the news: shares in Greggs and MADE.com have dipped, and proposed revamp to the consumer price cap by Ofgem could mean a fourfold rise in energy bills this year.