The City View: Chris Jackson, CEO of green hydrogen firm Protium, talks easing sustainable energy transition

Today Andy Silvester chats to Chris Jackson, CEO of UK-based green hydrogen energy firm Protium.

They go back to Protium’s roots; discuss what green hydrogen acutally is and how the company aims to simplify the decarbonisation process for the companies it works with; and go through why hydrogen, rather than solar and wind energy, might put people at ease with qualms about a regular supply of fuel.

Andy also goes through the news: private equity firm Apollo has dropped its takeover pursuit of publisher Pearson, and Germany has triggered emergency plans to manage gas supplies.

Episode transcript (auto-generated)

Andy Silvester 0:12 Good afternoon and welcome to The City View podcast me Andy Silvester editor here at City A.M. In a minute I’ll be joined by Chris Jackson, the founder and CEO of Protium, Britain’s leading green hydrogen firm will talk about how businesses can benefit from new green technologies, as well as what recent events in Ukraine are telling us about the need for energy independence. Firstly, corporate headlines though with help from our friends over at PA and we’ll start with Paris and the education publisher. The private equity giant Apollo has dropped its takeover pursuit of the publisher after the company rejected a third bid to buy the firm. The London listed companies for shares slump after Pearson turned down the 7.2 billion pound approach bosses said the move significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects, and the turnaround led by CEO Andy bird does seem to be paying off. Apollo had said the four bits final and other UK takeover rules it must now walk away from bidding for at least the next six months Germany has triggered emergency plans to manage gas supplies following the Kremlin’s demand for contracts to be forthcoming. We paid in rubles that’s raised the prospect of power rationing in Europe’s largest economy of Russia further reduces gas flows into Germany and the German economy Minister Robert hubback has activated what he called the Early Warning phase of an existing emergency plan. That means that the crisis team from the economics ministry the regulator and the private sector will monitor domestic imports and storage and supplies for short. Germany’s network regulator does have the power to Russian gas supplies, with industry being first in line for cuts to the passenger levels have grown to around 80% of 2019 levels as bookings remain almost unaffected by the war in Ukraine the company said today, overall summon bookings went up by 2.1 million since February while in the UK demand has grown by about 14% on pre COVID levels. Nordic countries and Poland no registered subdued levels of activity since the wars outbreak are on course and the trends are in tax and Chief Executive Fritz Joussen people wants to travel with the demand in bookings and expect a good summer ’22. The firm also announced it would begin paying back its credit lines from the German government it was bailed out on three separate occasions. And sticking with transport transport Secretary here grant Shapps has urged the government regulated to disqualify P and o ferries chief exec Peter Hamilton. On the basis he is quote unfit to lead a British company unquote. The cabinet minister said he Britain’s the insolvency service convey his firm belief that Hamilton actually no longer be in charge of the under-fire ferry operator. There’s all sorts of jiggery pokery going on appear and ferries to this day. p&i ferries this morning accusing the maritime regulator of being unduly rigorous in its safety procedures which seem to ships detain wash amps continues to say that the company should rehire the 800 staff it let go rather unceremoniously just under a fortnight ago, one is going to run around no doubts elsewhere. Publisher Bloomsbury is enjoying a welcome boost in the recent blockbuster Crescent City novel, Usain Bolt has joined the management team an Esports Fan Company, and IKEA has announced plans to shut its Tottenham Hale stores. It continues to focus on smaller but more numerous stores and meatballs will have to live long only in our memories. And it’s now my pleasure to welcome Chris Jackson, the CEO and co founder of protein and a company that’s bringing green hydrogen to businesses, Chris is sickeningly young and secondly, bright and it’s companies like protein, there my mind at least will be at the forefront of the reality of getting the world towards Net Zero. Chris, thanks for joining us.